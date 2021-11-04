Spiraling infections grip low-vaccination parts of Europe

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Countries throughout Central and Eastern Europe have reported spiraling coronavirus cases. Several countries in the regions that have lower vaccination rates than the rest of the continent reported daily records on Thursday. Other countries registered the most infections in months. Most countries in Central and Eastern Europe have vaccinated about half of their populations or less, which is lower than the European Union average. Anti-virus restrictions have also varies as governments sought to boost vaccination rates rather than reimpose limits on gatherings and other measures. Medical experts in Serbia have urged a 10 -day lockdown and requiring COVID passes for all indoor venues. Doctors in Croatia warned of rapidly increasing pressure on hospitals.