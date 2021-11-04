Australia police yet to interview abducted girl about ordeal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Cleo Smith is back to her laughing, bubbly self as she plays in the backyard of her Australian west coast family home while police consider when to interview the 4-year-old about the 18-day ordeal that followed her abduction from a camping tent. Police visited the young family at home in Carnarvon on Thursday as they prepare to gather crucial eyewitness evidence against the 36-year-old man suspected of snatching her from a campground north of the town of 5,000 people last month. Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde says specialist child interviewers have already traveled to Carnarvon. He says Cleo’s welfare is the main consideration in deciding when to interview her.