The 50s and 60s are likely this weekend

Beautiful conditions are the way as we close the first week of November. We're finally looking at above-average temperatures! High temperatures Friday will be in the middle and lower 50s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be strong out of the south around 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will stay strong out of the south this weekend around 15-20 mph both days. Partly sunny skies are likely this weekend. Overnight lows will sit steady in the lower 40s which is well above-average for November!

Temperatures continue to stay warm early next week with highs in the lower 50s through Wednesday. Clouds will build into the area on Wednesday with isolated showers possible Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will stay around average on Thursday which means no snow is expected. We're only looking at rain right now.

Daylight saving time is ending this weekend which means we will move our clocks back one hour Sunday morning at 2 a.m. Our sunset will now be before 5 p.m. Sunday night which is a bummer!

If you missed it last night, the northern lights were visible in some areas across SE Minnesota. I wanted to share this awesome photo from Bob near Lake City. He was able to capture the NL across Lake Pepin!

Nick