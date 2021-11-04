Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AA=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Cannon Falls def. Lake City, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25
Section 3=
Semifinals=
Jackson County Central def. Luverne, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Section 5=
Semifinals=
Watertown-Mayer def. Maple Lake, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 15-9
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Pequot Lakes def. Milaca, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21
Sauk Centre def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19
Class A=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Bethlehem Academy def. Spring Grove, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19
Mabel-Canton def. Kenyon-Wanamingo
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Legacy Christian def. New Life Academy
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Breckenridge def. Henning, 17-25, 34-32, 21-25, 25-18, 15-5
