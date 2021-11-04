Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AA=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Cannon Falls def. Lake City, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 27-25

Section 3=

Semifinals=

Jackson County Central def. Luverne, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

Section 5=

Semifinals=

Watertown-Mayer def. Maple Lake, 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 15-9

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Pequot Lakes def. Milaca, 25-12, 25-12, 25-21

Sauk Centre def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-14, 25-21, 25-19

Class A=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Bethlehem Academy def. Spring Grove, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19

Mabel-Canton def. Kenyon-Wanamingo

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Legacy Christian def. New Life Academy

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Breckenridge def. Henning, 17-25, 34-32, 21-25, 25-18, 15-5

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

