Update: Names released in fatal Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) -- The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in Wednesday's Howard County fatal crash.

Kendra O'Brien of Elma, Iowa is the 39 year-old woman who lost her life. The crash report states she was wearing her seatbelt.

Earl Martin Jr. of Alta Vista, Iowa, 23, and Andrew Martin of Elma, Iowa, 21, survived the head-on collision, but were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the crash.