Viral “disposable hijab” made by Ability Building Community staff and employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Between threading, sewing and packaging, staff and employees at Ability Building Community are hustling.

ABC employs hundreds of individuals with disabilities. All together, they make about 800 different products for local businesses, like Mayo Clinic, to use.

"We are actually making surgical hoods for Mayo," ABC supervisor Linda Livingston said, pointing to a staff member on the sewing machine. "And we've been making them for a long time."

Livingston helped design the surgical hoods about 40 years ago. Every day ABC makes 250 to 300 hoods, totaling up to 5,000 every month.

"It's been a long time job for us," Livingston said. "And that's the kind we like. That's steady, and that we work on all the time."

While Livingston and her team knew the hoods were used in the operating room, what they didn't know was it had more than one purpose. Last week, Melissa Stone, a Rochester Muslim woman went viral after she was given one of their surgical hoods to use as a disposable hijab during an MRI.

"That was really a shock to us," Livingston said. "And that they've been doing this for a couple years already. We had no idea that they had been using this for anything other than their own needs. So, it's great to see that they are using it for another area ad that it's serving other individuals in the medical field."

"It was such a meaningful thing for me," Stone told KTTC Monday. "After having so many procedures over the past 10 years where I have felt really exposed."

Stone received dozens of messages from folks all over the country, asking where they can get the hijabs, or hoods, in their own hospitals.

"To see the interview she did and how excited she was to be able to have something like that supplied to her, that is really important to their culture, it's kind of heartwarming," Livingston said. "To know it's more than just a surgical hoods at this point."

