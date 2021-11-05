Awesome weather this weekend; Cooler conditions next week

Highs will be above-average this upcoming weekend! Temperatures will soar into the middle and lower 60s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies both Saturday and Sunday nights. Make sure to enjoy the warmth this weekend because it won't be lasting too long!

Southerly winds are a big reason for the temperature bump this weekend. Winds will be around 10-15 mph both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will stay strong on Monday which could lead to temperatures reaching the upper 50s and even lower 60s!

Highs will stay above average through Wednesday this week. Dry and quiet conditions continue until late next week. We'll start to see a pattern shift come Thursday with highs only in the upper 40s. Temperatures will continue to drop on Friday with highs in the upper 30s. We'll see our next chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.

REMINDER: Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Move your clocks back 1-hour Saturday night before bed.

It's has been an argument over the past several years where or not to keep DST. The graphic above gives you an idea of what the sunrise and sunsets "could" be if we stuck with standard time or DST only. We'll have a poll on our Facebook about this! Let us know.

Nick