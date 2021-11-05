Clean up your mess, youth tell climate talks inside and out

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess. Or better yet, they say: Let us do it ourselves. There are more young people than ever roaming the halls at the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, aimed at avoiding catastrophic climate change. That’s in addition to the thousands of mostly young protesters carrying signs outside at a Fridays For Future rally. Young people being seen and celebrated at the talks. But they fear they’re not being heard.