DMC looks to invest $3.12 million into downtown businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester is set to get $3.12 million from the state just for downtown businesses.

According to Destination Medical Center (DMC), this money will help current restaurants and shops, as well as bring more businesses to town.

This grant is from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and it is part of the New Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.

"Over the past five years, there have been maybe an additional, maybe 1,000 people living in the downtown which is potentially a very important market for downtown retailers. One of the first things we've done is a part of our support of retailers is to do a research study to talk to downtown residents to better understand their needs," said DMC Director Patrick Seeb.

According to those we spoke with in downtown Rochester, residents are looking for more kid stores and activities.

"I'd love to see more interactive kids activities downtown, perhaps a place for birthday parties; events like that," said Rochester resident Austin Jevne.

"More for kids to do downtown would be nice to see," said Rochester resident Jenna Wold-Breon.

There has been a clear shift in how people shop, buy and consume products, especially since the start of the pandemic.

"What I think we're seeing is more and more retailers trying to adjust their model," Seeb said.

An example of this is The Nordic Shop in The Galleria.

"They really upped their online presence and had a 300 percent increase in their online sales," said Seeb.

The Nordic Shop plans to apply for this grant and use it to help expand.

"The opportunity has come along to move into the old Healing Touch space and that will become our back room which will increase the size of what our back room footprint is. It will free-up what was the back room in The Nordic Shop and make that store space," The Nordic Shop Co-owner Walter Hanson said.

The application process is not set up yet, but DMC says businesses in the downtown area will be able to apply for a portion of the grant money soon.