Friday’s Scores

7:06 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Sectional Championship=

Class AA=

Section 6=

West Central 19, Osakis 14

Class A=

Section 3=

Murray County Central 23, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8

Section 4=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52, Upsala/Swanville 44

Section 5=

Minneota 20, BOLD 0

9-Man=

Section 3=

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Mountain Lake Co-op 9

Section 4=

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 14, Verndale 12

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

