Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Sectional Championship=
Class AA=
Section 6=
West Central 19, Osakis 14
Class A=
Section 3=
Murray County Central 23, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8
Section 4=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 52, Upsala/Swanville 44
Section 5=
Minneota 20, BOLD 0
9-Man=
Section 3=
Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Mountain Lake Co-op 9
Section 4=
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 14, Verndale 12
