Friday’s Scores

9:46 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Beckman, Dyersville 35, MFL-Mar-Mac 6

Dike-New Hartford 38, Sigourney-Keota 14

Van Meter 31, AC/GC 13

West Sioux 31, Underwood 14

IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Southeast Valley 34, OA-BCIG 28

Waukon 28, North Fayette Valley 14

West Lyon, Inwood 24, Central Lyon 7

Williamsburg 32, West Marshall, State Center 6

IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14

Harlan 38, Nevada 0

Humboldt 42, Independence 21

Solon 23, West Delaware, Manchester 19

IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 24, Webster City 13

Lewis Central 35, Indianola 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Bondurant Farrar 25

Winterset 28, Decorah 19

IHSAA Class 5A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Ankeny 37, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7

Iowa City High 32, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13

Southeast Polk 38, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 28

Valley, West Des Moines 40, Pleasant Valley 14

IHSAA Class A Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

East Buchanan, Winthrop 12, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 7

West Hancock, Britt 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Logan-Magnolia 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

