Iraq ministry: Scores injured in rally over election results

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s health ministry says scores of people were injured, most of them members of security forces, when supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias who had camped outside Baghdad’s Green Zone scuffled with anti-riot police. The protesters reject the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections last month. Friday’s injuries were mostly from smoke inhalation and rock throwing. About 300 protesters marched, apparently trying to storm the heavily protected Green Zone. The protesters used rocks to pelt the security forces. The anti-riot police responded with batons, tear gas and water cannons. The ministry said 27 out of 125 injured were civilians. Pro-Iran Shiite militias were the biggest losers in the elections.