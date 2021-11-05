Locals react to setting clock back this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's that time of year again, time to set your clocks back an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time (DST) comes to an end and we return to standard daylight time.

KTTC wanted to know what you think about the time change.

Our crew found the general consensus was that most people were looking forward to an extra hour of sleep this weekend.

"Oh, I love that extra hour of sleep in the fall," Rochester resident Nelson Leung said. "I hate it when we spring forward."

"The extra hour or sleep on that first Monday morning when you don't have to get up so early, I do look forward to that," Linda Hellmich, who is visiting Rochester from Dixon, IL said.

Whether or not you don't mind adjusting all the clocks in your house twice a year, some say they have things they look forward to when it is time to fall back.

"And I'm always happy I walk in the morning that it's light," Rochester resident Lou Hellmich said. "So these are the last few days of so so dark mornings, and I'm happy to have a little more light in the morning. But then at the other, it's dark in the afternoon, so it's a trade-off."

"We're actually pretty excited because having a seven-month-old child, we get up at like five in the morning anyways, so if it's a little lighter in the morning, great, and then he'll go to bed early," Rochester resident Austin Jevne said. "So, for me, total win-win with setting the clocks back."

There are also the negatives to the time changes, which is why Minnesota lawmakers are working to put an end to the yearly switch between daylight saving time and standard daylight time.

"I'm a clinical psychologist by training and the hour shift often actually impacts mood in a negative way," Linda Hellmich said. "There are more accidents in the first week after the time changes, there's more depression associated with it, so I think we should just pick a time, I don't care which one it is, pick a time and just stay with it."

Experts also say when you adjust your clocks this weekend, this is a good time to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and change any batteries if needed.