Los Angeles hosts Minnesota United FC in conference matchup

Minnesota United FC (13-11-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (13-12-8, seventh in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +100, Minnesota United FC +245, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action.

The Galaxy are 10-11-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has allowed 31 of its 51 goals conceded in the second half of contests.

Minnesota United FC is 10-9-9 against conference opponents. Chase Gasper ranks fifth in MLS action with nine cards, all of them yellow. Minnesota United FC has 58 cards, racking up two red cards.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. Minnesota United FC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito leads Los Angeles with 15 goals. Sacha Kljestan has two goals over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Franco Fragapane has five goals and nine assists for Minnesota United FC. Emanuel Reynoso has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Jorge Villafana (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Justin McMaster (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.