Mason City gymnastics club owner, coach in jail for underage sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- A Gymnastics club owner and coach is behind bars accused of sexual abuse with underage girls in Mason City.

Douglas A. Hagenow, 53, of Mason City, was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

According to court documents, Hagenow committed these acts multiple times at the same house between January 2009 and May 2014 with girls under the age of 12 and 14.

Hagenow is listed as the owner of Active Kids Gymnastics.

No word on when he will be in court.