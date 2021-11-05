NO HESITATION: Some families lineup for FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine for kids

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Big news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week made for a lot of snap shot-worthy moments.

"We had to take a photo," Roshani Sellon said, displaying a photo of her 10-year-old, Luke, getting his shot.

"It wasn't bad," Luke said. "Really easy. A little poke. It was just like the flu shot, really."

The Sellons weren't the only ones documenting the big moment; 10-year-old Natalia Wojcik rolled up her sleeve Thursday at HyVee.

"There's no reason not to," she said. "It just protects lives."

Pharmacists at HyVee on West Circle Drive say every pediatric appointment was booked Friday.

"I just feel safer with it," 9-year-old Hayden Brewer said. Hayden and his mother, Shawna planned to do a little grocery shopping after his shot. He's looking forward to playing basketball without a mask when he's fully immunized.

While kids in the latest age group won't be fully vaccinated by the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, families say they feel more at ease with the first dose.

"Definitely easier getting together with grandpas and grandmas for the holidays," Shawna said.

"I think it definitely opens up some options getting together with family for Christmas," Sellon added. "It's a good thing. We're very grateful."

After months and months of waiting, the decision to come in was easy for families in the HyVee waiting room Friday.

"My wife does cancer research," Michael Cox said, sitting next to his 6-year-old, Mikayla. "She's familiar with the type of process to use with the vaccines. We trust that science. We decided we got it, it's her turn now. No hesitation."

HyVee is not taking walk-in appointments for pediatric vaccinations. To make an appointment, click here.