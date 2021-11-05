Official Myanmar records mistaken about detained US reporter

BANGKOK (AP) — Testimony by prosecution witnesses in the case of a U.S. journalist detained in Myanmar for more than five months has established that official records did not accurately reflect where he was employed. Danny Fenster’s lawyer says witnesses testified the Information Ministry declared Fenster was still working for an online news service that he actually left last year. A judge has said the case involved actions committed this year by that service. Fenster was detained at an airport in May as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area to see his family. He is the managing editor of the online Frontier Myanmar magazine.