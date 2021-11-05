Olmsted County in need of foster parents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County Child and Family Services is actively recruiting foster parents for the first time in three years.

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the recruitment efforts and representatives with the county's Family and Child division said it's now time to increase its foster parent pool.

There are several ways someone can serve as a foster parent. They can provide emergency shelter, family foster care, resource family homes, and respite care.

Olmsted County officials said the demand is higher right now for older children who may have special circumstances and needs that would benefit greatly from someone with patience and understanding.

In 2019, 86 children in Olmsted County had to enter foster care. Right now, the need is greater in rural areas.

"We have a wonderful pool of foster parents, however, the foster parents who are willing to take kids that we need tend to get full pretty quickly," Olmsted County Family and Child Program Manager Christina Harvey said. "If people can't do a full time placement, that's okay, we understand that. But, maybe you can give some of your time to provide respite for foster parents, or for birth families. That's just as important in the life of a child in building those sustainable long term relationships."

Harvey said it's a priority to place children with relatives and that currently, 65% of them live with family member. She said they are in need of foster parents that can accommodate siblings, as keeping them together is also a top priority.

She said it takes about six months to become licensed and a foster care provider. The minimum requirements include being at least 21 years old, being an Olmsted County resident and passing a criminal and social background check.

The county said it is still possible for someone with a criminal history to become a foster parent, but that's determined on a case-by-case basis.

There is a virtual informational meeting on Nov. 15 from 1p.m.-4:30 p.m. Attendees must register for the event.