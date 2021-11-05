Russian diplomat dead in Germany in ‘tragic accident’

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian diplomat has died in Berlin in what the Russian Embassy has called a “tragic accident.” It said the incident involving the embassy employee happened on Oct. 19 but gave no details of what happened. The Russian Embassy issued its statement Friday after German news magazine Der Spiegel, which didn’t name sources, reported that the 35-year-old man apparently fell from an upper floor of the embassy building in central Berlin. It said police found his body outside the embassy and were unable to revive him. Germany’s foreign ministry said Friday it was aware of the case but could not comment, citing privacy reasons. Berlin police and the public prosecutor’s office also declined to comment.