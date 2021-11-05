Suspected Islamic extremists kill 69 people in western Niger

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Officials in Niger say suspected Islamic extremists have killed 69 people in an attack on a self-defense group near the border with Mali. Niger’s Interior Ministry says the Tuesday ambush targeted civilians who are aiding the military in the fight against militants in the volatile border region. Among those killed in the attack was the mayor of Banibangou. Fifteen other members of the village defense group were wounded in the ambush. Niger has seen an unprecedented wave of attacks on civilians this year that have been blamed on Islamic State-linked militants.