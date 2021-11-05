The return of Rochester area winter events

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- Now that Halloween is over, many are excited about popular winter activities.

Many people in Rochester, anticipating the return of events that were either modified or canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Members of the Rochester Male Chorus are happy to get the chance to do its Christmas concert in person.

"We will have live concerts this year. As opposed to last year's Christmas concert which was a series of videos that I put together of the songs that we recorded," Mike Temple said.

Their concert will be on Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church.

The Chorus will also do a fundraiser for Eagles Cancer Telethon. The groups will sing while bust tables at Pizza Ranch in Stewartville.

"It will be nice to be live again," Temple said.

Many people would agree that live events are better especially the organizers of Social Ice.

The annual February event brings out a crowd downtown, with ice bars and DJs. However, the pandemic had organizers modify the event to mainly ice sculptures.

The 2022 dates for SocialICE have not yet been announced.

"This year we are going to try to a pretty traditional version of the original event," said Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance.

She said there may be up to six ice bars this year.

"This year we're looking at having an ice sledding hill. So we're trying to incorporate some new elements as well," Masek said.

One thing that will return this year is the music.

"There will always be a DJ. We want you all to dance and have a good time. We're just deciding whether all the bars and the DJ will happen all in the same spot or whether we spread it out a little bit," Masek said.

Another event that will for sure be spread out this year is the Festival of Trees. It will be Nov. 22-28.

"You can go throughout all of downtown Rochester and see the trees in different businesses and it's free and accessible to everyone," said Stephanie Rudeen, of Hiawatha Homes.

There will be about 80 trees decorated by people in the community.

The organization will also have a gala to open up the event. The gala also raises money for the organization, and its services to housing people with disabilities.

Rochester Downtown Alliance is also promoting its Here Comes Santa Clause event, that's fun for kids. That event is Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside the old city hall.

"We actually end up rescuing Santa from the old city hall. with the firefighter's assistance. I don't know how he gets stuck up there every year," Masek said.

The event also includes the lighting of the Peace Plaza Christmas Tree.

Another activity that began Friday lights is the Lights at Bluff Valley in Zumbro Valley.