UN draft condemns attacks on journalists, urges punishment

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A proposed U.N. resolution would “unequivocally” condemn all attacks, reprisals and violence against journalists and media workers and urge governments to take action to end the prevailing impunity and punish these crimes. The draft General Assembly resolution circulated Friday also urges “the immediate and unconditional release of journalists and media workers who have been arbitrarily arrested, arbitrarily detained or taken hostage or who have become victims of enforced disappearances.” It lists 34 co-sponsors including Britain, Germany and France but not the United States. An official at the U.S. Mission said the Biden administration has signed on as a co-sponsor.