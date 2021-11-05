Vos again ordered to turn over 2020 election probe records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Dane County judge says Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has 10 days to turn over records about a secretive review of the 2020 election that Republicans have been conducting for months. Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered Vos to provide records that were created between May and late August. It was the same order Bailey-Rihn issued in October when she told Vos he could either release the records or come back in a month and state his case. Vos attorney Ronald Stadler said after Friday’s ruling that it would be up to Vos and Assembly Republicans to decide whether to appeal the decision.