Beautiful, warm weather continues Sunday; Big temperature changes next week

Clear, quiet conditions remain for tonight, following a fantastic and seasonably warm fall day. Clear skies are expected with overnight temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. And don't forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight. Daylight saving time comes to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Another beautiful day is in store for Sunday with afternoon temperatures well above normal in the low 60s. A few clouds are expected to move in during the early morning, leaving partly sunny skies for the remainder of the weekend. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will slowly begin to cool as we head into the new work week but remain seasonably warm on Monday with highs in the upper 50s and partly sunny skies. Pleasant conditions remain for Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Precipitation chances return to the region for Wednesday and Thursday with rain showers possible Wednesday afternoon and again on Thursday. High temperatures on both days will be much closer to normal in the mid-40s to low 50s. Conditions really being to turn chilly by Friday and Saturday as afternoon highs only look to reach the mid-30s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.