Chatfield is ready to “Break the Stigma” around mental health

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Saturday, the Chatfield community held a "Break the Stigma" event to raise money for safeTALK training.

SafeTALK trainings help communities by teaching people to recognize mental health struggles and give them tools to prevent suicide. This is especially helpful in rural communities, like Chatfield, where resources for mental health are limited.

According to Chatfield FFA, the goal of Saturday's event was to let people know it is okay to talk about sensitive topics, like this one.

"Especially with COVID and last year, people really were hit hard with suicide and mental health and it's more important now than ever to make it an issue we care about," said Chatfield High School student Lauren Cole.

"Doing it in a way that is fun is a great way to approach a very tough topic," said Minnesota Farm Bureau Director Ruth Meirick.

Chatfield Student organizers say they hope this is just one of many events focused on mental health.