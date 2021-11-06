Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Beckman, Dyersville 35, MFL-Mar-Mac 6
Dike-New Hartford 38, Sigourney-Keota 14
Van Meter 31, AC/GC 13
West Sioux 31, Underwood 14
IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Southeast Valley 34, OA-BCIG 28
Waukon 28, North Fayette Valley 14
West Lyon, Inwood 24, Central Lyon 7
Williamsburg 32, West Marshall, State Center 6
IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14
Harlan 38, Nevada 0
Humboldt 42, Independence 21
Solon 23, West Delaware, Manchester 19
IHSAA Class 4A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Cedar Rapids Xavier 24, Webster City 13
Lewis Central 35, Indianola 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 36, Bondurant Farrar 25
Winterset 28, Decorah 19
IHSAA Class 5A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Ankeny 37, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7
Iowa City High 32, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 13
Southeast Polk 38, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 28
Valley, West Des Moines 40, Pleasant Valley 14
IHSAA Class A Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
East Buchanan, Winthrop 12, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 7
West Hancock, Britt 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Logan-Magnolia 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com