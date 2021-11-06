Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA 8-Player Tournament=
State Qualifier=
Luck 40, Laona-Wabeno 36
Newman Catholic 29, Gilman 28
WIAA Division 1 Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Appleton North 21, Kimberly 10
Franklin 35, Bay Port 7
Mukwonago 35, Muskego 14
Sun Prairie 31, Middleton 24
WIAA Division 2 Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Hartford Union 35, Pulaski 28
Homestead 28, Wauwatosa West 6
Kettle Moraine 21, Union Grove 14
Waunakee 28, Menomonie 27
WIAA Division 3 Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Menasha 27, Luxemburg-Casco 13
Monroe 28, Jefferson 14
Pewaukee 14, Whitefish Bay 0
Rice Lake 29, Baraboo 13
WIAA Division 4 Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Catholic Memorial 44, Denmark 0
Ellsworth 38, Northwestern 13
Freedom 35, Wisconsin Dells 0
WIAA Division 5 Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Aquinas 38, St. Croix Falls 14
Belleville 35, Brodhead/Juda 20
Mayville 34, Campbellsport 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 29, Amherst 28
WIAA Division 6 Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Colby 45, Auburndale 19
Darlington 38, Cuba City 7
Durand 36, Unity 16
St. Marys Springs 29, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6
WIAA Division 7 Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Cashton 15, Potosi/Cassville 6
Coleman 36, Hurley 6
Regis 28, Spring Valley 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com