Mankato father could face new charges in baby girl’s death

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Mankato are awaiting autopsy results before deciding whether to file more serious charges against a father who allegedly assaulted his 2-month-old child. Police say the child died Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The infant had been hospitalized since Sept. 23. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, of Mankato, remained jailed Saturday on charges filed last month of first-degree assault. According to the complaint, Henderson first tried to blame a cat for the injuries, but later admitted to hitting the baby on the back forcefully enough to break her ribs.