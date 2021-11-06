Moose on the loose herded from South Dakota State campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A moose on the loose got onto the South Dakota State University football field in Brookings before leaving town. Campus police said bull moose appeared to be a year or two old. Emmett Keyser, regional supervisor for the Game Fish and Parks office, told KELO-TV they tried to drive the animal north Friday afternoon, but it ran back through their line into the stadium. Officials eventually herded it west out of town. The sighting followed one a few days earlier in Luverne, Minnesota, around 50 miles away. It wasn’t clear if it was the same moose. While moose are rare in the area, they do appear from time to time.