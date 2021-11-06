NAWIC’s 28th annual “Block Kids Program”

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- This year, The Southeast Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) "Block Kids Event" was held at RCTC.

It is an annual construction event geared towards young kids to encourage creativity and hands-on experience. Third and fourth grade students were taught how to use power tools and design the interior of homes.

For the competition portion of the event, participants were given 40 minutes to use blocks, a piece of string, aluminum foil and construction paper to build a project that is related to the construction industry. Local winners advance to the Regional Competition.

"I think it's really important, especially for girls, to get to see STEM careers and they get to see that girls belong," said mother of one of the participants, Darcie Moehnke.

"I want to do it again so I can see if I lose this year then I can do it next year and see if I actually win," said third grader Ben Tschuby.

Founding NAWIC member, Geri Maki, says after 28 years, the event is open to all third and fourth graders in the community, rather than just one school.