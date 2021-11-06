Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone; scores feared dead

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Scores of people are feared dead near Sierra Leone’s capital after an oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel. Officials said the explosion took place early Saturday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown. President Julius Maada Bio was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday. He deplored the “horrendous loss of life” and tweeted his sympathies to the families of those killed.