Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Lakeville North def. Rochester Mayo, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Kasson-Mantorville def. Stewartville, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
Section 7=
Championship=
Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21
Class AA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Cannon Falls def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Section 2=
Championship=
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Class A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Bethlehem Academy def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21
Section 4=
Championship=
Legacy Christian def. West Lutheran, 25-10, 25-20, 25-13
Section 5=
Championship=
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Pine River-Backus, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com