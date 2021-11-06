Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

5:57 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Lakeville North def. Rochester Mayo, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Kasson-Mantorville def. Stewartville, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

Section 7=

Championship=

Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21

Class AA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Cannon Falls def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Section 2=

Championship=

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Class A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Bethlehem Academy def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 26-24, 25-21

Section 4=

Championship=

Legacy Christian def. West Lutheran, 25-10, 25-20, 25-13

Section 5=

Championship=

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Pine River-Backus, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

