Big temperature change coming this week

We saw another beautiful day across the region with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 60s. Tonight, mild conditions remain with temperatures falling back into the mid-40s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with mainly clear skies.

Slightly cooler, but still well above normal temperatures are expected to kick off the new week on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will continue to slowly trend cooler into the midweek with highs in the mid 50s on Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

Highs in the low 50s are expected by Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and isolated afternoon rain showers. Temperatures become more seasonal on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s with breezy winds and isolated rain showers continuing into the morning. Friday could see another chance for isolated showers in the morning with afternoon highs only looking to reach the mid-30s.

Some sunshine is possible by the weekend with highs remaining seasonably cool in the mid-30s on Saturday and Sunday.