Lawyer says New Zealand mosque gunman is considering appeal

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A lawyer for the gunman who killed 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques says his client is considering appealing his convictions and prison sentence. Lawyer Tony Ellis wrote in a memo to Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall that Australian gunman Brenton Tarrant was subject to inhumane and degrading treatment while in jail, prompting him to plead guilty under duress. Tarrant pleaded guilty last year to all charges, including 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The mother of one victim told a local news outlet that the claims were nothing more than the gunman seeking further attention.