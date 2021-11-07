Maine, Minnesota senators want to better promote mammograms
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Senators from Maine and Minnesota are introducing legislation to better promote preventative health services such as mammograms. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said the proposal would also amplify the importance of physicals and cancer screenings. They say studies have found more than a third of adults have reported delaying or forgoing health care because of the coronavirus pandemic.