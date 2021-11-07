Minnesota’s deer hunting opener starts with busy weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Saturday, Nov. 6, marked the annual Minnesota deer hunting opener.

This year, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing is mandatory for each deer caught, whereas last season, giving the animals over for samples was optional.

According to one taxidermist in Rochester who takes CWD samples, he says the opener has been solid. Good weather and more people hunting in general this year have played a factor, however, in spite of both, he says the amount of testing he's been doing has been at a normal level.

"Last year, with COVID and stuff like that, it was not mandatory. So, people just sampled as they wanted to. So, a little bit more than last year, but I think a lot of the people still want to know if their deer tested positive or negative," said Aaron Vold, Vold's Taxidermy owner.

Vold also mentioned how the warm weather gives additional obstacles to deer hunters.

"With this warm weather, hunters are having to take care of their game quicker, instead of hanging them or letting them sit for a couple of days or having to get them processed immediately, get them tested right away," said Vold.