Presumed drunk driver causes major damage in Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A presumed drunk driver caused a lot of damage in a Rochester neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened in the neighborhood of 2nd Street and 10th Avenue, near Broadway, around 11:30 p.m.

The driver plowed into a vehicle parked outside a home, then drove into a nearby home. Witnesses tell KTTC the driver attempted to run from the scene, but eventually was taken into custody by Rochester police. They believe he was driving under the influence.

Luckily, no one was hurt.