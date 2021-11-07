Rochester political leaders respond to federal appeals court vaccine mandate block

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With the federal appeals court freezing the Biden administration's vaccine rule, local political leaders responded with their thoughts on the matter.

According to Olmsted County GOP's chair, one of the main reasons the stay was issued is because the order did not become effective immediately and instead won't take place until January 4th, and an emergency would require that the rule be put in place right now.

"The Biden Administration, for some reason, delayed for two months, before writing the rule, and then they're not gonna implement it for another two months in January. Which is conveniently after the holiday shopping season. So, I think a court would say: that doesn't sound like it passes the emergency definition that the rule making requires," said Christopher Brandt, Olmsted County GOP chair.

State representative Tine Liebling (DFL-Rochester) also weighed in, saying she was disappointed in the fact that an issue of public health has been made so political.

"The occupational safety and health administration has a lot of authority over workplaces, keeping them safe, and this is not anything radical or new," said Liebling. "The deadline hasn't even come yet, the employers aren't even under requirement really yet. So, there's nothing that's happening right now that would've told the court you got to freeze this immediately."