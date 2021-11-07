‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos

HOUSTON (AP) — Screaming. Suffocating. Panicked. Unconscious. The concertgoers at a highly-anticipated Houston music festival Friday night say they were shocked to witness the way the rager brewed into fatal pandemonium that left at least eight people dead. Rapper Travis Scott was the headliner for the sold-out Astroworld Festival in NRG Park, which was attended by an estimated 50,000 people. Some attendees said they felt themselves being crushed by the crowd around the time Scott began his set. Others witnessed people being carried out of the crowd to receive medical attention.