Abu Dhabi issues law on divorce, inheritance for non-Muslims

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has issued new rules governing divorce, inheritance and child custody for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi. That’s according to a report Sunday by the country’s state-run news agency WAM. It says Abu Dhabi would create a new court to handle these cases, which will be held in both Arabic and English to be better understood by the emirate’s vast foreign worker population. Change in child custody will allow parents to share joint custody of their children. The law also introduces the idea of civil marriage, allows wills to be drawn up granting inheritance to whomever a person chooses and deals with paternity issues.