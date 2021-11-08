Cannon Falls man sentenced to 15 years for killing his father

Cannon Falls man sentenced to 15 years for killing his fatherNew
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Cannon Falls man convicted of killing his father in Summer 2020 was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday morning.
22-year-old Cole Degroot was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second degree murder without intent after coming to a plea agreement.
According to court documents, Cole Degroot was helping his father clean out a creek bed with a skid loader when they started arguing. From there, he went and grabbed a gun from his father's house and shot his father, 55-year-old Terry Degroot, in the ribs.
Police later found Terry Degroot dead in the skid loader.
Cole Degroot did receive credit for a little more than a year for time served and will be held in the St. Cloud correctional Facility.