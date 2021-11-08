Emaciated children in Kabul hospital point to rising hunger

KABUL (AP) — A growing number of near-starving children are brought every day to the main children’s hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul. Hunger is increasing dramatically in Afghanistan, fueled by an economic crisis that has only gotten worse since the Taliban seized power in the country nearly three months ago. The number of Afghans living in near-famine conditions has risen to 8.7 million, up by 3 million from earlier this year, according to the World Food Program. Overall, almost 24 million people in Afghanistan, or 60% of the population, suffer from acute hunger. At the Kabul hospital, parents say they simply no longer have the money to buy food for their children.