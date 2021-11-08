EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

More than a year and a half after the U.S. to closed its borders to international travelers, restrictions are shifting to focus on COVID-19 vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe are over. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions. The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people. Most trips from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. are by land rather than air.