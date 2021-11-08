Fire set by rider on Japanese bullet train quickly put out

TOKYO (AP) — Police say a rider on a Japanese super-express train started a fire that was quickly put out by fellow passengers and didn’t cause injuries. The suspect allegedly wanted to imitate an attack on Tokyo commuter train a week ago that caused several injuries. The fire caused a small burn on the floor as the Kyushu Shinkansen “bullet” train was traveling from the Kumamoto station to the Shin-Yatsushiro station. The conductor alerted police, who jumped on the train as it stopped at the next station. Kumamoto prefectural police say the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson. Recent cases on the train have prompted review of emergency procedures and safety of Japanese train services.