Former RPD officer facing child sex crimes arrested after alleged DWI crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police have shared more details on a suspected drunk driver accused of a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Police say 43-year-old Joshua Laber was arrested after leading police and bystanders on a short foot pursuit. RPD said Laber tried punching one of the neighbors who pursued him after the crash. Laber also reportedly kicked an officer during the arrest, but the officer did not require medical attention.

The reported hit-and-run happened just before midnight on Saturday night in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue Northwest. A street sign, fire hydrant, vehicle and a home were struck before Laber was seen leaving the area on foot. He now faces multiple charges; including assault of a peace officer, driving under the influence and obstruction of justice.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Police say Laber blew a 0.19 BAC after the arrest.

Laber is also currently facing criminal charges for sexually abusing a minor and possession of child pornography. The trial for those crimes is set to begin in January of 2022.

Laber is also a former Rochester Police Officer who resigned from the force in 2015. The alleged sex crimes happened after Laber left the force.