Four station astronauts catch ride with SpaceX back home

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts in orbit since spring are on their way back to Earth. Their SpaceX capsule undocked from the International Space Station on Monday afternoon. That sets the crew up for a late night splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast. The astronauts from the U.S., France and Japan should have been back Monday morning, but high wind in the recovery zone delayed their homecoming. The toilet in their capsule is broken, so for the eight-hour ride home, they’re relying on diapers. Their 200-day mission began last April.