Iowa welcomes Longwood in 2021-22 season opener

Longwood (0-0) vs. Iowa (0-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa opens its season by hosting the Longwood Lancers. Longwood went 12-17 last year, while Iowa ended up 22-9.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood went 1-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Lancers gave up 78.3 points per game while scoring 70.2 per matchup. Iowa went 7-2 in non-conference play, averaging 95.2 points and giving up 75.4 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com