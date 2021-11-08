Lack of direct support professionals continues in Southern Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A staffing crisis continues in the human services field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social workers, Counselors and other direct support professionals say they're being overworked because job vacancies are being filled.

Bear Creek Services in Rochester says the human Services field has been in a staffing crisis for the last five to seven years.

"So we currently have 60 positions open right now and we're in dire need for direct support professionals (DSP)," Ability Building Community (ABC) Public Relations Manager Crystal Heim said.

Over at Bear Creek Services, there are 28 open spots for the same position.

Both organizations say there was a high turnover rate of DSP positions before the pandemic but still had people applying.

"We're unable to get people back to their pre-COVID schedules," Heim said. "So we have individuals served here in the building and we can't have them all here if we don't have those direct support professionals. So some of these people are currently only working 1-3 days a week rather than their full 5 day a week schedule."

Now both say there are hardly any applications coming in and current employees are getting overworked and feeling burnt out.

"I've got some employees who are working an incredible amount of overtime hours," Bear Creek Services Executive Director Linda Driessen said. "You know, 80 hours of overtime, on top of their 80 hours of work. I mean, that is not completely unheard of."

This means individuals in need are also being impacted by the lack of staffing.

"Making sure people have food and taking care of, and getting the medication that they need and everything, but that is all we are able to do and that's not our mission," Driessen said. "Or mission is to provide personalized community life experiences and being home all the time is not meeting that mission."

The organizations say they are putting significant effort into getting people hired by attending job fairs and creating pathways for high school students.

However, low wages for direct support professionals continues to be an issue.

"But the reality of it is that we are a non-profit, we cannot compete with these corporations that are willing to pay people $16, $17, $18 an hour," Heim said.

"Part of the problem is that the wage is not commiserated with the level of skill and experience that DSP's need to have in order to do the work," Driessen said.

Because of the lack of DSP's right now, the organizations are unable to serve individuals like they used to before the pandemic and in some cases, cannot take on new clients until more DSP's are hired.