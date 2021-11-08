Liz Weston: Reluctant to retire? 3 signs you’re ready

Some people can’t wait to retire. Others are pushed into retirement due to illness, job loss or other factors beyond their control. And still others aren’t quite ready to leave the workforce behind. If you’re trying to make up your mind about when’s the right time to retire, experts say to look for at least three clear signs. You may be ready to retire if: You’ve confronted any retirement-related apprehension; you’ve thoroughly reviewed your financial plan; and you’ve put together a bucket list of activities to fill your work-free days.