New this week: ‘Red Notice,’ Silk Sonic and ‘Clifford’

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from the superstar duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the film “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and the comedy-action film ”Red Notice” which unites Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. On the small screen, Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest and Kyle Chandler head the cast of “Mayor of Kingstown,” about a family of powerbrokers trying to bring “order and justice to a town that has neither.” And Taylor Swift’s 2012 album “Red” is being re-released, expanded to 30 tracks and includes duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers.